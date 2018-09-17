Peterborough man charged after store security officers threatened with knife: Police
A Peterborough man was arrested Sunday following an altercation with store security at a Lansdowne Street West business.
Police say around 4:30 p.m., a man entered the unnamed store and selected merchandise from the shelves. He then left without paying.
“Security followed the male into the parking lot and attempted to place the male under arrest at which point the male brandished a knife and threatened the security officers,” police stated.
The man was apprehended and police were called.
Robert Joseph Feeley, 36, of Murray Street, is arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Theft under $5,000
- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
- Failure to comply with a probation order
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
