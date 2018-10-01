Quebec election: Viau results
The electoral division of Viau is in Montreal and includes part of the borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Janny Gaspard
Parti Québécois: Mounddy Sanon
Quebec Liberal Party: Frantz Benjamin
Québec Solidaire: Sylvain Lafrenière
The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Liberal MNA and Immigration Minister David Heurtel, who decided not to seek re-election.
Running for the Liberals is Frantz Benjamin, who made the jump from municipal to provincial politics.
He has been a Montreal city councillor for nine years, representing the district of Saint-Michel in the borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.
History
The riding of Viau was created in 1972.
It has elected Liberals in almost every election — the exception being in 1976, when the riding went to the Parti Québécois, the first time it took government.
