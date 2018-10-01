Quebec election: Verdun results

The electoral division of Verdun comprises the borough of Verdun in the City of Montreal.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Nicole Leduc

Parti Québécois: Constantin Fortier

Quebec Liberal Party: Isabelle Melançon

Québec Solidaire: Valerie Roy

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Liberal MNA Isabelle Melançon.

Melançon was elected in a 2016 byelection, with 1,216 votes over her Parti Québécois opponent.

At dissolution, she was minister of sustainable development, the environment and the fight against climate change.

The seat was previously held by Liberal Jacques Daoust.

The career administrator ran for office in 2014 and was immediately named to Philippe Couillard’s cabinet — first as minister of the economy, and then transport.

He resigned in August, 2016 over a controversy surrounding the sale of RONA shares by Investissement Québec. He passed away Aug. 3, 2017.

History

The electoral division of Verdun was created in 1922. Originally named Montreal-Verdun, it became Verdun in 1965.

Verdun’s history goes as far back as that of Montreal. Its first settler was Zacharie Dupuy, who put roots down in 1670.

The name he gave his fiefdom was a shortened version of his birthplace, the French district of Saverdun, in Ariège, France.