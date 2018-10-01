Quebec election: Taillon results

The riding of Taillon is located in the Montérégie region and comprises part of the City of Longueuil — most specifically, the borough of Vieux-Longueuil.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Lionel Carmant

Parti Québécois: Diane Lamarre

Quebec Liberal Party: Mohammed Barhone

Québec Solidaire: Manon Blanchard

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Parti Québécois MNA Diane Lamarre.

Lamarre was first elected in the 2014 election and went on to become the party’s official opposition critic on health.

Holding a Master’s Degree in pharmacy, she was the president of Pharmacists Without Borders Canada and the Ordre des pharmaciens du Québec.

History

The electoral division of Taillon was created in 1965.

It would go on to become a Parti Québécois stronghold after René Lévesque took the riding in the 1976 election.

Former premier Pauline Marois represented Taillon at Quebec’s National Assembly for 17 years.