Elderly driver dies after multi-vehicle collision

Edmonton police are releasing details about an early-August collision that resulted in the death of an elderly driver on Aug. 17.

The 86-year-old woman was driving a 1996 Toyota Tercel northbound on 109 Street near 29 Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 3 when police said she “failed to negotiate the curving road” and collided with several parked vehicles.

Police said the woman was driving so quickly that the initial collision with a Ford F150 created a chain of collisions when the truck was pushed into two vehicles parked in front of it.

All three parked vehicles were unoccupied when the collision occurred, according to police.

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said she died on Aug. 17.

A police spokesperson said the information wasn’t released until now because the investigation took longer than expected.