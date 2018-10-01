Quebec election: Saint-Laurent results

The riding of Saint-Laurent comprises parts of the boroughs of Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Saint-Laurent.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Marc Baaklini

Parti Québécois: Elias Dib Nicolas

Quebec Liberal Party: Marwah Rizqy

Québec Solidaire: Marie Josèphe Pigeon

The MNA for the riding was Jean-Marc Fournier, who is not running for reelection.

Fournier was minister responsible for Canadian relations and the Canadian francophonie; he was also Liberal house leader.

The Liberal candidate in the 2018 election is Marwah Rizqy, a tax law professor at the Université de Sherbrooke.

This is the third time Rizqy has tried to enter politics.

She ran twice for the federal Liberals, once in Hochelaga in 2015 and a second time in 2017, in Saint-Laurent.

History

The electoral division of Saint-Laurent was created in 1965. In its 53-year history, the riding has always elected a Liberal MNA.

It was once the riding of Liberal leader and former premier Robert Bourassa, who took the nomination in a 1986 byelection.