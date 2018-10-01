Quebec election: Rouyn-Noranda–Témiscamingue results

Rouyn-Noranda–Témiscamingue is located in the western part of the province, in the administrative region of Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

It was created in 1980 following the merger of the ridings of Rouyn-Noranda and Pontiac-Témiscamingue.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Jérémy G. Bélanger

Parti Québécois: Gilles Chapadeau

Quebec Liberal Party: Luc Blanchette

Québec Solidaire: Émilise Lessard-Therrien

The incumbent in Rouyn-Noranda–Témiscamingue was Liberal Luc Blanchette.

The Parti Québécois and Liberals have alternated winning this riding over the last four elections.

History

Rouyn-Noranda refers to two cities that merged in 1986.

Rouyn, built in 1927, was named in honour of Jean-Baptiste de Rouyn, a captain from Rouyn, an officer in the French army and a member of the Royal-Roussillon Regiment.

As for the former city of Noranda, it initially bore the name of the prospector Edmund Horne.

Before referring to the region, the name Témiscamingue was apparently first given to the lake located on the Ottawa River.

It may have been derived from the Algonquin word timiskaming.

On some maps, Timiscimi was also used to identify the people living on the territory surrounding the lake.