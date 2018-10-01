Quebec election: Portneuf results

The electoral division of Portneuf was created in 1829.

It is located in the western part of the Capitale-Nationale administrative region and comprises, in particular, the towns of Saint-Raymond, Pont-Rouge and Portneuf.

It is located on the north shore of the Saint Lawrence River between Trois-Rivières and Quebec City.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Vincent Caron

Parti Québécois: Christian Hébert

Quebec Liberal Party: Philippe Gasse





Odile Pelletier

The seat was held by Liberal Michel Matte until dissolution.

He was first elected in 2008, but lost in the 2012 general elections.

He ran again in 2014, beating the CAQ candidate by just over 1,000 votes.

He announced he would not run again in April 2018.

History

The seigneury of Portneuf was granted in 1647 by the Company of the Hundred Associates to Jacques Leneuf de La Poterie.

He was the alternate governor of Trois-Rivières from 1645 to 1662 and interim governor of New France.

The name was also sometimes spelled port neuf, apparently has a descriptive origin inspired by the fact that a new port was under construction in 1636 at the mouth of the river.