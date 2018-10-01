Quebec election: Pontiac results

The riding of Pontiac is in the western part of the Outaouais region and includes the municipality of Pontiac, as well as part of the City of Gatineau.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Olive Kamanyana

Parti Québécois: Marie-Claire Nivolon

Quebec Liberal Party: André Fortin

Québec Solidaire: Julia Wilkie

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Liberal André Fortin.

He has been an MNA since 2014, winning his seat with nearly 76 per cent of the vote.

Fortin is the Liberal minister of transport, sustainable mobility and transport electrification.

History

The riding of Pontiac has existed since 1853.

It has been fiercely loyal to the Liberals for decades, voting predominantly red without exception since 1970.