October 1, 2018

Quebec election: Marie-Victorin results

Rachel Lau

The riding of Marie-Victorin is in Montreal’s south shore and includes part of the borough of Vieux-Longueuil.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Martyne Prévost
Parti Québécois: Catherine Fournier
Quebec Liberal Party: Sonia Ziadé
Québec Solidaire: Carl Lévesque

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was the Parti Québécois’ Catherine Fournier.

Fournier is the official opposition spokesperson on immigration and diversity.

She was first nominated in a 2016 byelection after PQ MNA Bernard Drainville, who introduced the Quebec Charter of Values, retired from politics to return to his broadcast career.

History

The riding of Marie-Victorin was created in 1980. It is considered a Parti Québécois stronghold.

The riding has voted for the sovereigntist party in 11 of the last 12 elections, including two byelections.

It gave a one-year mandate to Liberal Guy Pratt during a 1984 byelection.

