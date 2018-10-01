Politics
October 1, 2018 5:00 am

Quebec election: Laval-des-Rapides results

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

The riding of Laval-des-Rapides encompasses part of the City of Laval around Highway 440, highway 19, the boundary of the Ville de Laval in the rivière des Prairies and highway Laurentides.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec:  Christine Mitton
Parti Québécois: Jocelyn Caron
Quebec Liberal Party:  Saul Polo
Québec Solidaire: Graciela Mateo

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Saul Polo.

Polo was elected in the 2014 election. Born in Colombia, Polo has lived in Quebec for more than 30 years.

He is the founder of the Quebec Latin American Chamber of Commerce.

History

Laval-des-Rapides has traditionally been a bellwether riding — consistently voted for the winning party for the past three decades.

In the 2012 election, it elected student leader Léo Bureau-Blouin, making him the youngest MNA in Quebec history.

When it was first created in 1980, it elected former Parti Québécois leader Bernard Landry, who later became the 28th premier of Quebec.

Between 1853 and 1980, the riding was known as Laval.

