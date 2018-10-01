Quebec election: Lac-Saint-Jean results
The electoral division of Lac-Saint-Jean is located in the eastern part of Lac-Saint-Jean and comprises, in particular, the City of Alma.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Éric Girard
Parti Québécois: William Fradette
Quebec Liberal Party: Mathieu Huot
Québec Solidaire: Manon Girard
The riding has been held by the Parti Québécois since 1976.
The seat at dissolution was held by Alexandre Cloutier, who is leaving politics to a job as secretary general and vice-rector at the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi.
History
The electoral division of Lac-Saint-Jean was created in 1890.
Its name refers to Lac Saint-Jean, discovered in 1647 by the Jesuit priest Jean de Quen, who was a missionary, head of Jesuit missions of New France and founder of the missions in Saguenay.
