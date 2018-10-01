Quebec election: Lac-Saint-Jean results

The electoral division of Lac-Saint-Jean is located in the eastern part of Lac-Saint-Jean and comprises, in particular, the City of Alma.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Éric Girard

Parti Québécois: William Fradette

Quebec Liberal Party: Mathieu Huot

Québec Solidaire: Manon Girard

The riding has been held by the Parti Québécois since 1976.

The seat at dissolution was held by Alexandre Cloutier, who is leaving politics to a job as secretary general and vice-rector at the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi.

History

The electoral division of Lac-Saint-Jean was created in 1890.

Its name refers to Lac Saint-Jean, discovered in 1647 by the Jesuit priest Jean de Quen, who was a missionary, head of Jesuit missions of New France and founder of the missions in Saguenay.