Quebec election: Johnson results

Johnson is located in the Centre-du-Québec and Montérégie regions.

The riding includes Acton Vale, Saint-Eugène and Saint-Joachim-de-Shefford, among others. It also consists of parts of the City of Drummondville.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: André Lamontagne

Parti Québécois: Jacques Tétreault

Quebec Liberal Party: François Vaes

Québec Solidaire: Sarah Saint-Cyr Lanoie

André Lamontagne, the incumbent, was elected in 2014 as a member of the CAQ. He is seeking a second mandate on Oct. 1.

History

Johnson was established in 1972. It is named in honour of former premier Daniel Johnson.

Since 1981, power has bounced between the PQ and other parties — except the Liberals.

The Quebec Liberals briefly represented the riding from 1973-1974 and again from 1980-1981.