Quebec election: Jacques-Cartier results

The riding of Jacques-Cartier is located in Montreal’s West Island and includes the municipalities of Baie-D’Urfé, Beaconsfield, Pointe-Claire, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Senneville.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Karen Hilchey
Parti Québécois: Martine Bourgeois
Quebec Liberal Party: Gregory Kelley
Québec Solidaire: Nicolas Chatel-Launay
There was no incumbent heading into the 2018 election.
The riding was held by Liberal MNA Geoffery Kelley, who announced he would not be seeking reelection.
Kelley was first elected in Jacques-Cartier in 1994 and served as MNA for 24 years. He was also the minister responsible for native affairs.
His son, Gregory Kelley, entered the race hoping to carry on the family tradition.
In 2017, Gregory Kelley became the official liaison for the English-speaking community in Philippe Couillard’s office and continued with Kathleen Weil when she was appointed minister of relations with the English-speaking community.
History
The electoral division of Jacques-Cartier was created in 1855. It is named after Jacques-Cartier who is credited with discovering New France in 1534. Montreal’s West Island is a predominately anglophone community.
