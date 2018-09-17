Canada
September 17, 2018 11:29 am

Tories trash Trudeau trade tactics on NAFTA in preview of fall priorities

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Conservative MP Candice Bergen stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, May 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A A

Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen took Justin Trudeau to task on Monday for what she described as his failures to get a NAFTA deal done.

Story continues below

In a press conference outlining the Conservative priorities for the fall parliamentary sitting, Bergen said the party planned to focus its criticism on trade and the Liberal fiscal record. She said that will include things like nationalizing the Trans Mountain pipeline and insisting on including progressive chapters on gender rights, labour rights and the environment in the trade negotiations it has pursued so far.

READ MORE: Gun reform, pay equity, election protection set to dominate political agenda as Parliament Hill returns

“What the prime minister had done in these trade negotiations is tick people off,” Bergen said of NAFTA.

“We all understand Trump can be who he is but the prime minister hasn’t helped things.”

WATCH BELOW: Trudeau says on NAFTA, ‘We’ve seen multiple deadlines’ from Trump government

Bergen was asked what, specifically, the Conservatives would have done differently if they were in charge of the negotiations.

“We certainly wouldn’t have gone in and lectured on things like gender rights and the environment,” she said.

READ MORE: Democrats would prefer Canadian labour chapter in new NAFTA

The progressive chapters the prime minister has been pursuing include setting up stronger labour protections and measures to strengthen gender equality, as well as Indigenous rights.

Those have been irritants for the United States during the current NAFTA negotiations.

Trudeau insists including such chapters are critical to addressing some of the root economic fears and instability driving global populist movements.

— More to come 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Politics
Candice Bergen
Conservative NAFTA
Donald Trump
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau Nafta
NAFTA
Parliament Hill returns
Trump NAFTA
What is NAFTA

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News