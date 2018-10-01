Quebec election: Châteauguay results
Châteauguay is located south of Montreal, on the shores of Lac-Saint-Louis. It includes the communities of Châteauguay, Léry, Mercier, Saint-Isidore and Kahnawake.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Marie-Chantal Chassé
Parti Québécois: Jean-Philippe Thériault
Quebec Liberal Party: Pierre Moreau
Québec Solidaire: Sandrine Garcia-McDiarmid
Pierre Moreau was the incumbent heading into the 2018 election.
He was also the province’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister responsible for the Plan Nord and the Minister responsible for the Gaspésie—Îles-de-la-Madeleine region.
Moreau was first elected to the riding in 2008.
History
The electoral division of Châteauguay was created in 1853, but was called Chateaugai until. The riding is a Liberal stronghold and though it has switched parties during the course of its history, it has remained predominately Liberal since its creation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.