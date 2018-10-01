Politics
October 1, 2018 2:52 am

Quebec election: Châteauguay results

Châteauguay is located south of Montreal, on the shores of Lac-Saint-Louis. It includes the communities of Châteauguay, Léry, Mercier, Saint-Isidore and Kahnawake.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Marie-Chantal Chassé
Parti Québécois: Jean-Philippe Thériault
Quebec Liberal Party: Pierre Moreau
Québec Solidaire: Sandrine Garcia-McDiarmid

Pierre Moreau was the incumbent heading into the 2018 election.

He was also the province’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister responsible for the Plan Nord and the Minister responsible for the Gaspésie—Îles-de-la-Madeleine region.

Moreau was first elected to the riding in 2008.

History

The electoral division of Châteauguay was created in 1853, but was called Chateaugai until. The riding is a Liberal stronghold and though it has switched parties during the course of its history, it has remained predominately Liberal since its creation.

