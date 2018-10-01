Quebec election: Chapleau results
Chapleau is located in the Outaouais region of Quebec. It includes part of the City of Gatineau.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Mathieu Lévesque
Parti Québécois: Blake Ippersiel
Quebec Liberal Party: Marc Carrière
Québec Solidaire: Alexandre Albert
Marc Carrière, the incumbent, was elected in 2008 under the Quebec Liberals. He is seeking a fourth mandate.
History
The electoral division was created in 1980. Chapleau is considered to be strongly federalist and a stronghold for the Quebec Liberals.
Since its creation, the riding has never been represented by any other party.
