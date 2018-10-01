Politics
October 1, 2018 2:35 am

Quebec election: Chapleau results

By and Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

Chapleau is located in the Outaouais region of Quebec. It includes part of the City of Gatineau.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Mathieu Lévesque
Parti Québécois: Blake Ippersiel
Quebec Liberal Party: Marc Carrière
Québec Solidaire: Alexandre Albert

Marc Carrière, the incumbent, was elected in 2008 under the Quebec Liberals. He is seeking a fourth mandate.

History

The electoral division was created in 1980. Chapleau is considered to be strongly federalist and a stronghold for the Quebec Liberals.

Since its creation, the riding has never been represented by any other party.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chapleau
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Manon Masse
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News