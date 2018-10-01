Politics
Quebec election: Bourassa-Sauvé results

Bourassa-Sauvé is located in the borough of Montreal North.

The riding is bordered to the north by Rivière des Prairies. It is within the boundary of Montreal North and the Saint-Michel, Henri-Bourassa and Pie-IX boulevards.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Julie Séide
Parti Québécois: Karine Gauvin
Quebec Liberal Party: Paule Robitaille
Québec Solidaire: Alejandra Zaga Mendez

Rita de Santis, the outgoing Liberal MNA, announced she was not seeking re-election, but was instead retiring from politics.

She was first elected in the riding in 2012.

History

Bourassa-Sauvé was created in 2001 after Sauvé and a part of the former division of Bourassa were fused.

The riding is a Quebec Liberals stronghold.

