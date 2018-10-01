Quebec election: Bertrand results
Bertrand is located in the Laurentians and the Lanaudière regions. The riding includes Chertsey, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Rawdon and other municipalities.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Nadine Girault
Parti Québécois: Gilbert Lafrenière
Quebec Liberal Party: Diane de Passillé
Québec Solidaire: Mylène Jaccoud
Claude Cousineau has represented the PQ since 1998 in the area.
After 20 years, he announced he was leaving politics in January 2018.
History
Bertrand was created in 1992. It is not the same electoral district of the same name that once existed in the Montérégie.
While Bertrand was represented briefly by the Liberals when it was first created, the riding is now considered a PQ stronghold.
