Quebec election: Bertrand results

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Bertrand is located in the Laurentians and the Lanaudière regions. The riding includes Chertsey, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Rawdon and other municipalities.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Nadine Girault
Parti Québécois: Gilbert Lafrenière
Quebec Liberal Party: Diane de Passillé
Québec Solidaire: Mylène Jaccoud

Claude Cousineau has represented the PQ since 1998 in the area.

After 20 years, he announced he was leaving politics in January 2018.

History

Bertrand was created in 1992. It is not the same electoral district of the same name that once existed in the Montérégie.

While Bertrand was represented briefly by the Liberals when it was first created, the riding is now considered a PQ stronghold.

