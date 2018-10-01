Quebec election: Berthier results

The riding of Berthier is located in the Lanaudière region. It includes the areas of Berthierville, Lavaltrie and Mandeville, among others.

It also includes the First Nations reserve of Manawan.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Caroline Proulx

Parti Québécois: André Villeneuve

Quebec Liberal Party: Robert Magnan

Québec Solidaire: Louise Beaudry

André Villeneuve, who first took office in 2008 as a PQ MNA, is seeking re-election.

History

Berthier has existed since 1829. It covers the eastern part of the Lanaudière region.

Since 1994, the riding has bounced between the Parti Québécois and the now-defunct Action Démocratique du Québec.