Politics
October 1, 2018 1:50 am
Updated: October 1, 2018 1:51 am

Quebec election: Berthier results

By and Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

The riding of Berthier is located in the Lanaudière region. It includes the areas of Berthierville, Lavaltrie and Mandeville, among others.

It also includes the First Nations reserve of Manawan.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Caroline Proulx
Parti Québécois:  André Villeneuve
Quebec Liberal Party: Robert Magnan
Québec Solidaire: Louise Beaudry

André Villeneuve, who first took office in 2008 as a PQ MNA, is seeking re-election.

History

Berthier has existed since 1829. It covers the eastern part of the Lanaudière region.

Since 1994, the riding has bounced between the Parti Québécois and the now-defunct Action Démocratique du Québec.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Berthier
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Manon Masse
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News