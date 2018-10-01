Quebec election: Berthier results
The riding of Berthier is located in the Lanaudière region. It includes the areas of Berthierville, Lavaltrie and Mandeville, among others.
It also includes the First Nations reserve of Manawan.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Caroline Proulx
Parti Québécois: André Villeneuve
Quebec Liberal Party: Robert Magnan
Québec Solidaire: Louise Beaudry
André Villeneuve, who first took office in 2008 as a PQ MNA, is seeking re-election.
History
Berthier has existed since 1829. It covers the eastern part of the Lanaudière region.
Since 1994, the riding has bounced between the Parti Québécois and the now-defunct Action Démocratique du Québec.
