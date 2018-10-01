Quebec election: Beauce-Sud results
A A
Beauce-Sud is located in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. It includes Saint-Georges, Courcelles and other municipalities.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Samuel Poulin
Parti Québécois: Guillaume Grondin
Quebec Liberal Party: Paul Busque
Québec Solidaire: Diane Vincent
Paul Busque, the incumbent, was first elected under the Quebec Liberal Party banner in a byelection in 2015.
He served as the parliamentary assistant to the minister of economy, science and innovation.
History
Beauce-Sud was created in 1972 after the subdivision of the electoral riding of Beauce.
It is considered to be a staunchly federalist riding, swinging often towards the Quebec Liberals.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.