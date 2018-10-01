Quebec election: Beauce-Sud results

Beauce-Sud is located in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. It includes Saint-Georges, Courcelles and other municipalities.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Samuel Poulin

Parti Québécois: Guillaume Grondin

Quebec Liberal Party: Paul Busque

Québec Solidaire: Diane Vincent

Paul Busque, the incumbent, was first elected under the Quebec Liberal Party banner in a byelection in 2015.

He served as the parliamentary assistant to the minister of economy, science and innovation.

History

Beauce-Sud was created in 1972 after the subdivision of the electoral riding of Beauce.

It is considered to be a staunchly federalist riding, swinging often towards the Quebec Liberals.