Animal adoption expo a chance for Winnipeggers to find new best friend

It’s an opportunity to meet adorable animals looking for a second chance in life at an upcoming ‘fosterpalooza’ in Winnipeg.

Dozens of animal rescues and pet-related vendors will be on display at Valley Gardens Community Centre Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The goal is to drive awareness about rescue animals and encourage people to sign up to foster before the winter hits and strays are at serious risk.

“A lot of people have different levels that they can commit to so maybe you’re someone who can foster on a weekend and we can bring in a dog to be spayed and returned home on Monday, maybe you can commit more long-term,” said Megan Irwin from Feed the Furbabies.

“Rescues will work with you and find out how you can help volunteer, foster, donate within what you’re able to.”

Nova from Central Paws Rescue is one of many abandoned animals looking for a forever home.

There will be more than 20 rescues on site for the second annual event to answer questions and let Manitobans know about their fostering programs.

And the expo isn’t just for dog people – there will also be a rabbit and guinea pig rescue along with a cat rescue on site.