September 17, 2018 9:31 am
Updated: September 17, 2018 9:53 am

Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in collision on bridge in Port Hope

One person is dead and another suffered major leg injuries following a collision between a motorcycle and car in Port Hope on Saturday night.

A motorcyclist died and a passenger was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre following a collision in Port Hope on Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m., police were called to a crash on the Cranberry Road bridge.

Early investigation reveals a northbound Harley Davidson and a southbound car sideswiped each other just north of the overpass. The car came to a stop on the bridge which spans Highway 401.

Emergency responders arrived and found the male motorcyclist with vital signs absent.

Both the motorcyclist and a female passenger on the motorcycle were transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg where the motorcyclist died.

The passenger was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with major leg injuries. The condition of the driver of the car is not known.

OPP closed the road for several hours for their investigation.

The cause of the collision has yet to be determined.

The name of the victim has yet to be released

