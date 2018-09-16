Sports
September 16, 2018 7:20 pm

Winnipeg Jets sign Josh Morrissey to 2-year contract

Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Josh Morrissey to a two-year contract worth $6.3 million, the club announced on Sunday.

Morrissey will make an average of $3.15 million a year.

The 23-year-old recorded seven goals, 19 assists and 47 penalty minutes in 81 games for the Jets last season. He also led the team in blocked shots with 168.

In the post-season, the Calgary native contributed a goal and an assist for the Jets and tied the team lead with 41 blocked shots.

Morrissey has 164 games of NHL experience, all with Winnipeg.

The Jets drafted Morrissey in the first round (13th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.

