September 16, 2018 3:40 pm
Updated: September 16, 2018 3:54 pm

Police take two into custody after temporarily shutting down Primrose St. in Dartmouth

Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man, after an incident at a public pool in Bedford.

Halifax Regional Police have taken two men into custody after temporarily shutting down a portion of Primrose Street in Dartmouth

Police said a man with a firearm was reported in the area of the 36 block of Primrose Street on Sunday.

As a result, Halifax Regional Police (HRP) shut down both ends of Primrose Street and Pinecrest Drive to all traffic.

Both roads are now open to vehicular and pedestrian use.

Police are currently holding an apartment as they wait for a search warrant.

HRP say there is no public safety concern at this time. Their investigation is ongoing.

… More to come

