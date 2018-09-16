Crime
Nova Scotia RCMP charge man after cannabis plants seized from home

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man after discovering several cannabis plants at a home in Mount Uniacke, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man with production of a substance after seizing a number of cannabis plants from a home in Mount Uniacke, N.S.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a residence on North Uniacke Lake Road on Saturday.

As a result of the search warrant, several cannabis plants at “different stages of production” were located and seized.

A 61-year-old man from Mount Uniacke has been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

He’s scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 29.

Global News