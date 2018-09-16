Edmonton Oilers goalie Al Montoya trying to hold on to NHL spot

Attending a mountaintop wedding in Colorado was an off-season highlight for goaltender Al Montoya, but he may find it tough to soar to new heights with the Edmonton Oilers in 2018-19.

After backing up Cam Talbot in the latter stages of last season, Montoya saw the Oilers go out this summer and spend $2.5 million on Mikko Koskinen to be the new number two.

“The organization has to do what it has to do. This league is filled with great goalies,” said Montoya after Sunday’s practice at Rogers Place. “My record speaks for itself. I’m an NHL goalie. That’s all I’m focused on, playing my game and being ready when I’m called upon.”

Montoya, 33, went 2-2-2 for the Oilers in nine appearances after being acquired from Montreal on Jan. 4. He also battled the fallout from a concussion he suffered while with the Habs.

“Last year was tough; it was one of my tougher years,” said Montoya. “I took care of myself this summer. When you have a concussion or you get hit in the head, people think it’s black and white but it’s not.

“When you have an injury like I did, you’re not able to go ride the bike. You’re not able to train the body,” he continued. “For me, it was about going back to ground zero, starting from the base and feeling great about myself. That’s what I’ve done and it’s translated onto the ice.”

Montoya is expected to see pre-season playing time either Monday in Calgary or Tuesday in Vancouver.

