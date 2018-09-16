Police seek female suspect following Sunday morning stabbing in Cabbagetown

Toronto police are searching for a female suspect, following a stabbing in Cabbagetown, Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene in the area of Dundas St. and Sherbourne St. around 9:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Police charge son with murder in stabbing of 50-year-old father in Toronto’s west end

They found a female victim inside a building with stab wounds to her upper body. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a woman in her mid to late 30s, 5’4″, with blondish brown hair. Police said she was last seen southbound on Sherbourne.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in east-end Toronto