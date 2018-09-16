Western Mustang football team roars to huge 76-3 win over York Lions

It was a day of sensational statistics.

The Western Mustangs demolished the York Lions 76-3 at TD Stadium and improved to 3-0 in 2018. They are the only remaining unbeaten team in the OUA.

The Mustang offence piled up 642 yards and the defence held York to 86.

Western running backs Cedric Joseph and Trey Humas each gained over 100 yards and quarterback Chris Merchant threw three touchdown passes and was eventually given a breather. Ben Schmidt and Kevin John both saw time under centre in the second half.

York’s day seemed to turn when their starting quarterback, Brett Hunchak left the game with an injury. He was replaced by freshman Noah Craney who had a tough indoctrination to OUA football, who threw four interceptions and completed just 7 of 22 passes.

The Mustangs scored five rushing touchdowns on the day. Joseph reached the end zone twice while Humes, John and Alex Taylor each scored one.

Taylor also combined with Merchant on a 47-yard pass play that blew the game open at 31-3 late in the second quarter.

Western kicker Marc Liegghio remained perfect in 2018. The Woodbridge native kicked three field goals against the Lions and is now 10-for-10 in field goals on the season and 16-for-16 in extra points.

The Mustangs are likely to hang onto the number one spot in the U Sports rankings for the fourth week in a row.

Western will be on the road next weekend as they go to Waterloo on Saturday to meet the 3-1 Warriors. Kickoff is 1:00.

Waterloo scored a late touchdown to beat Laurier 34-32 on Saturday and hand the Golden Hawks their first loss this year.

The Carleton Ravens are also 3-1. Since their overtime loss to Western in Week 1, they have reeled off three straight victories, including this week’s double overtime win over Queen’s.

