New Brunswick Election: Brian Gallant to campaign with former PM on Sunday

New Brunswick Liberal leader Brian Gallant is set to campaign with former prime minister Jean Chretien as the provincial election campaign continues on Sunday.

Gallant will begin the day in Gradne-Digue, N.B., before attending a rally in Moncton at 3 p.m., with Chretien at the Delta Beausejour.

READ MORE: All our New Brunswick election 2018 coverage

PC leader Blaine Higgs is set to attend church at 10 a.m., followed by a 1 p.m. announcement at Covered Bridge in Saint Martins’s, N.B.

Higgs will wrap up his day by visiting a farm at 4 p.m.

People’s Alliance leader Kris Austin will spend the day canvassing in Fredericton-Grand Lake.

NDP leader Jennifer McKenzie will spend the day canvassing in Saint John Harbour. She will then host a meet and greet with Memramcook-Trantramar candidate Helene Boudreau at Goya’s Pizza in Sackville, N.B.

Green Party leader David Coon and Carleton candidate Amy Anderson will meet on the law of the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick in Fredericton at 10 a.m. on Sunday to film a video about the work of an MLA.

Coon will end the day by canvassing Fredericton South, starting at 1 p.m.

— With files from The Canadian Press