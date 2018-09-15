Traffic
September 15, 2018 5:22 pm

Hamilton crash sends 5 people to hospital

Multiple people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Hamilton near Twenty Road East and Nebo Road.

Hamilton paramedics say five people have been transported to hospital after a collision.

Paramedics said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. near Twenty Road East and Nebo Road.

Three “pediatric patients” were transported to hospital, said paramedics, two of them in critical condition and one in serious condition.

Two adults were also transported to hospital. One was in serious condition and the other was in stable condition.

Emergency response service Ornge said one of its air ambulances was requested at the scene, but that request has since been cancelled.

Roads in the area have been closed as authorities investigate.

More to come… 
