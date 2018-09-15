Serious Chilliwack crash leaves woman dead
A woman was killed in a serious crash in Chilliwack, B.C., on Saturday morning.
The collision happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Vedder Mountain Road near Yarrow, B.C.
Ridge Meadows RCMP said a car and an SUV collided. The driver of the car died, while the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.
RCMP said it is too early to tell whether the crash was weather-related.
Police closed Vedder Mountain Road while collision investigation experts probed the crash.
There is no word yet on when the road will reopen.
