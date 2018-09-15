Serious Chilliwack crash leaves woman dead

A woman was killed in a serious crash in Chilliwack, B.C., on Saturday morning.

The collision happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Vedder Mountain Road near Yarrow, B.C.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said a car and an SUV collided. The driver of the car died, while the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

READ MORE: Police investigate speed as factor in fatal Vancouver car crash

RCMP said it is too early to tell whether the crash was weather-related.

Police closed Vedder Mountain Road while collision investigation experts probed the crash.

There is no word yet on when the road will reopen.