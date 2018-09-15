Trending
Drenched kitten named ‘Survivor’ clings to owner amid Florence flood rescue

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Water and land rescues continued Friday night in North Carolina as crews continued to help people trapped by the rising flood waters from Hurricane Florence. They also helped a man after he became trapped in his home when a tree fell on it.

NEW BERN, N.C. – People aren’t the only ones being pulled from floodwaters in parts of eastern North Carolina inundated by Florence .

Rescuers are helping pets to safety, too, including one aptly named kitten: Survivor.

The News & Observer in Raleigh reported that Robert Simmons Jr. was among those seeking refuge Friday afternoon in New Bern, a city near the coast that’s bordered by two rivers and has been swamped with water.

The newspaper reports Simmons climbed into a rescue boat with Survivor. Photos and video showed the tiny animal drenched, mewing and clinging to Simmons.

Officials say hundreds of people in New Bern have been pulled from high water. The city said in its latest update Saturday that more than 100 people still required rescue and crews were working around the clock to retrieve them.

