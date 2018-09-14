Surrey family of 4 missing since Tuesday found safe: police

A family of four that vanished from their Surrey home earlier this week has been located safely, according to the Surrey RCMP.

Sheldon and Nona Anderson and their two daughters were reported missing on Tuesday evening, when family members said they were uncharacteristically out of contact.

The family was last in contact by phone on Monday night.

READ MORE: Relatives cite mental-health concerns in search for vanished Surrey family of 4

The family’s minivan was last seen on video surveillance leaving their Surrey condo on Tuesday afternoon.

Family members told Global News that while they had no concerns about the girls’ safety, they were worried about the couple’s deteriorating mental health.

WATCH: Relatives cite mental-health concerns in search for vanished Surrey family of 4

The couple had been growing increasingly paranoid in recent years, family said.

Until about two weeks ago, the couple and their daughters had been living in their van, according to family.

READ MORE: ‘They’re running away from something?’: Parents of Oregon couple rescued in northern B.C. speak out

Police had said the Andersons, who had recently moved to B.C. from Alberta, may have been headed east of the Rockies.

However, family members said they had also lived in Nova Scotia and Ontario recently.