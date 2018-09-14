Talk to the Experts
Sept. 15 – Leading Edge Physiotherapy

Leading Edge Physiotherapy

Have you been diagnosed with osteoarthritis and are wondering what you can do for your pain, stiffness, or lost mobility? Have you been told to exercise and keep moving but it’s just too painful?

This Saturday at noon, Talk to the Expert’s Daryl Hooke is joined by Grant Fedoryk from Leading Edge Physiotherapy. If you have osteoarthritis questions, are curious about how to best manage it, or what else might be available tune in this Saturday at noon, only on 630 CHED.

