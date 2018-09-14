Canada
Arrest made in alleged armed bank robbery in Stoney Creek

By Reporter  Global News
Armed robbery at CIBC in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton Police
Hamilton Police have made an arrest in connection with a suspected armed bank robbery in Stoney Creek.

Police say 40-year-old Michael Ivo White was arrested Thursday for robbery with a firearm and breach of probation.

The charges are in connection with an alleged robbery at the CIBC on Barton Street on Sept. 5, in which police say a man obtained a quantity of cash before fleeing the scene.

Police would like to thank the public for its assistance.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Det. Anthony Santostefano at 905-546-3849.
