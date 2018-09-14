Arrest made in alleged armed bank robbery in Stoney Creek

Hamilton Police have made an arrest in connection with a suspected armed bank robbery in Stoney Creek.

READ MORE: Suspect sought, after armed bank robbery in Stoney Creek

Police say 40-year-old Michael Ivo White was arrested Thursday for robbery with a firearm and breach of probation.

The charges are in connection with an alleged robbery at the CIBC on Barton Street on Sept. 5, in which police say a man obtained a quantity of cash before fleeing the scene.

Police would like to thank the public for its assistance.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating after man fatally shot in Ancaster

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Det. Anthony Santostefano at 905-546-3849.

HPS thx #HamOnt for their assistance with the identification of the Barton Street CIBC robber from last week. Let's continue to work together for a safer community. https://t.co/GOlkqSWMFl pic.twitter.com/gw8sIQB4jX — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 14, 2018