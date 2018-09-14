The Glorious Sons headline Guelph Homecoming 2018

University of Guelph students and alumni will gather for Homecoming 2018 from Sept. 21-23.

The university has added several new events on campus including a free community pancake breakfast and an evening concert with Canadian rockers The Glorious Sons.

“Homecoming is an exciting time for the university and the Guelph community,” said U of G vice-president Daniel Atlin.

The football game is a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday with the Gryphons facing the Queen’s Gaels. Country band The Reklaws will play the halftime show.

The Glorious Sons show is at 8 p.m. in the Athletics Centre.

Atlin said that homecoming is a safe event as the university works closely with the Guelph police and city hall for a year prior to the weekend.

There will be increased police and bylaw officers on patrol in local neighbourhoods and Guelph Transit will provide free bus service along key routes during peak hours.

It all begins on Friday, Sept. 21 with the Gryphon Club Hall of Fame dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the Athletics Centre.

The free pancake breakfast is Saturday at 8 a.m. in Branion Plaza.

“Working together, we will ensure that homecoming is a time of celebration and enjoyment for everyone,” Atlin said.

Ticket details and more information can be found on the University of Guelph’s website.

