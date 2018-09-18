Entertainment
Nighttime podcast recap: The Search for Ryan Shtuka

By Global News
On this week’s episode of Nighttime, host Jordan Bonaparte looks at the disappearance of Ryan Shtuka, who went missing from B.C.’s Sun Peaks Resort one morning this past February.

When 20-year-old Shtuka stepped out of his comfort zone and embarked on an adventure with a close friend, their plan wasn’t anything risky or dangerous. It was quite simple: they’d spend the winter in the mountains of British Columbia working at one of Canada’s most beautiful ski resorts.

But as it turned out, something went wrong; no one knows what. Since then, Shtuka’s family, his friends and an army of volunteers have been searching tirelessly hoping to find him.

In this episode, we hear the story of the life, the disappearance and the search for Ryan Shtuka as told by one of the people leading the search for him: his mother Heather Shtuka.

Links:

Missing Ryan Shtuka Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2052336918380120/

Ryan Shtuka Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/helping-to-find-ryan

Music provided by Vox Somnia: https://voxsomniamusic.bandcamp.com/

