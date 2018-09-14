Hamilton police ready for homecoming weekend at McMaster

Hamilton police say they are taking a zero-tolerance approach in regards to large parties and open alcohol in the streets around McMaster University this homecoming weekend.

READ MORE: Tickets issued to students at massive McMaster Homecoming bash

Deputy Chief Dan Kinsella says that while police will have an increased presence in the community, they still count on residents to be their “eyes and ears” if they see “crowds of kids forming up.”

Kinsella adds that while they want everyone to enjoy their weekend, they’ve launched a social media campaign aimed at students so they “know what to expect if they step over the line.”

Last year, police issued dozens of fines related to liquor offences and public urination, after more than 2,000 students attended a party on Dalewood Avenue South.

“McMaster works closely with @HamiltonPolice, @cityofhamilton, the neighbourhood associations, and @MSU_McMaster to enable events like Homecoming to be held while ensuring the safety and enjoyment of our community,” – Sean Van Koughnett, Dean of Students. https://t.co/kZxL9yZ1Vi — McMaster University (@McMasterU) September 14, 2018

In addition to homecoming weekend at McMaster, police are also maintaining a presence on James Street North, where Supercrawl continues through Sunday.

READ MORE: Supercrawl returns to downtown Hamilton for 10th year

Organizers have said that they expect more than 200,000 people to attend that event which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Wintersleep, Lights and Hollerado are among the musical headliners this weekend.