New child care facility coming to Centre Wellington

The County of Wellington has been given $2.08 million from the Ontario Ministry of Education to open a new child care and learning centre.

The centre will be located in Aboyne on County Road 18, directly behind the Wellington County Museum and is scheduled to open in 2019.

The majority of funding is from the province while the balance will be from the County of Wellington’s property reserve.

“The centre will be close to a number of cultural and educational amenities which will greatly enrich the facility’s teaching experience,” Warden Dennis Lever said.

The new facility, which will be called the Wellington Place Child Care and Learning Centre, will have space for 64 children from birth to four years old.

When completed, the centre will have four activity rooms, secure outdoor play areas, a family meeting room, kitchen, laundry and a universal washroom.

‘This centre was a top three priority in our service plan and we are looking forward to the new facility,” said Luisa Artuso, director of the early years division for Wellington County.

The centre will give priority to all families who reside in the County of Wellington.

Groundbreaking for the new centre happened on Friday.