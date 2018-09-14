Overtime, photo radar revenue down, fuel, ticket fines up, say Winnipeg Police

The Winnipeg Police Service says overtime costs are down — and could have been lower except for the Winnipeg Jets’ NHL playoff Whiteout street parties.

The WPS will present their second-quarter report at the police board meeting at city hall on Friday, which says overtime costs to the end of June are down 11.54 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Those numbers would have been much lower, however, officers were assigned to the Whiteout street parties, which counts as overtime they said.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Police Board asking city for $3.7M to cover pension shortfall

Also down is photo radar revenue — the report projects a $900,000 drop by the end of the year.

“Photo enforcement has seen a significant decrease of 20.79 per cent in revenues,” the report reads. “The service has engaged the contractor and reviewed processes and it appears that some changes implemented will yield positive results in future months.”

However, revenue from traditional ticket enforcement has almost doubled from last year. The report says the rise is due to an increased collections effort on outstanding tickets from 2017.

READ MORE: Exclusive: ‘It works best when we are a team’: Winnipeg police board chair

This year, the number of traditional tickets issued is down 40 per cent, they added, “due to the implementation of a new system and a user-based learning curve. There has been an increase in the third quarter; it is anticipated ticketing levels will stabilize.”

In addition, the WPS expects to be over budget on fuel costs by $448,000 by the end of the year. “Each one cent increase on fuel results in extra costs of $14,000 for a full year.”

Year-to-date, revenues are up 1.84 per cent over last year.

WATCH: Winnipeg police board to seek annual updates on armoured vehicle