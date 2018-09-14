Woman dies from injuries sustained during collision with pickup truck
Kingston Police say a 63-year-old woman has died from injuries she received after being hit by a pickup truck in downtown Kingston.
The collision occurred on August 29th, when the woman was attempting to cross the street at Princess and Wellington. She was struck by a pickup truck and transported to hospital.
The incident is still under investigation, but Kingston Police say no charges have been laid at this time.
