Gov’t seeks public input on trespassing in rural Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice is asking if changes are needed to better address the balance between rural landowners and the public.

Trespass-related legislation in the province is currently under review.

Government officials said existing rules vary for different activities like hunting, and may contribute to confusion on what legally constitutes trespassing.

As part of the review, the ministry is particularly interested in the following questions:

Should all access by members of the public to rural property require the express advance permission of the rural land owner regardless of the activity?

If so, how should permission be sought and granted?

Additional information and access to the questionnaire can be found online.