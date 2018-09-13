‘You can’t even see the sky;’ Police respond to over 39 fires, gas explosions in Massachusetts

Police in Massachusetts are responding to at least 39 reported gas explosions in the communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. So far, no injuries have been reported.
According to Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon, there are dozens of homes on fire in Lawrence. Solomon, who’s in Lawrence, says there are so many fires, “you can’t even see the sky.”
The Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet that troopers were on the scene to assist with security and traffic control. Lawrence Fire told NBC Boston that they were responding to multiple incidents across the city where residents called in, saying there was a problem with their gas lines.
Local media cited a ruptured gas line as a possible cause of the explosions, though state police said it was “far too soon to speculate about the cause.”
Residents from Andover are being evacuated to a seniors centre at 30 Whittier Court, and North Andover residents are being evacuated to a middle school located at 495 Main St.
Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque told The Eagle-Tribune that he’s “never seen anything like this.”
Reports from WBZ-TV state that Andover police sent out an automated phone call telling residents to evacuate their homes and turn off the gas.
Police tweeted later on that numerous neighbourhood evacuations were currently underway and that a joint investigation was being conducted.
–With files from the Associated Press.
Developing.
