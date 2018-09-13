Skiffs of snow, risks of frost and more rain moving into the Okanagan

After a work week filled with clouds rolling in, pockets of light rain and a few sunny breaks, the pattern continues into the weekend.

In fact, clouds and rain will become even more apparent in the days ahead, but there are still a few opportunities to catch some more stunning sunrises and sunsets over the period.

Clouds kicked off the day on Thursday with light rain rolling in before noon, with an afternoon high aiming to make it into the mid-teens.

The reason for the rain is the tail end of a cold front sweeping through that brought snow to high elevation areas like Big White.

Clouds and showers will linger through Thursday evening before some clearing overnight, which could allow temperatures to dip down toward the freezing mark with a risk of frost early Friday.

That risk will diminish by morning as another wave of clouds roll in, with a good chance of rain from the middle of the day into the afternoon as the mercury hops up into the mid-teens for a daytime high.

An upper level, low-pressure system that’s been pumping in the moisture all week will then swing ashore this weekend, bringing in more rain on Saturday and Sunday, and likely into Monday.

There will be some high elevation snow possible early Saturday, with afternoon highs in the valley staying in the mid-teens right through the weekend and into next week.

There is some relief from the rain by the middle of next week, with some sunshine and drier conditions bringing in more pleasant fall weather, with afternoon highs returning to the upper teens.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.