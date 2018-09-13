Hamilton man arrested in Halton break-in investigation

A 19-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested in connection with several suspected break-ins in Halton region.

Police say the suspected thefts involved gas stations, convenience stores and jewelry stores, including five break and enters at businesses in Oakville and Burlington on Monday.

Police executed a search warrant at a home, where a substantial amount of stolen property was recovered, including cigarettes, lighters, cell phones, jewelry, as well as quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, and cash worth about $136,000.

Richard Lebert is now facing several charges, including break and enter, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and failing to comply with probation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Ron Wright of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau – Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 2284.