People are having ‘hurricane parties’ to distract themselves from Florence

In the midst of what’s being called a “monster storm,” some U.S. residents are welcoming Hurricane Florence with parties.

The Category 2 storm is set to hit the U.S. East Coast with winds of up to 215 km/h. And to put things in perspective, the eye of the storm is as big as the city of Toronto.

On Thursday, the Post and Courier based in Charleston, S.C. reported some local residents were avoiding orders of evacuation to attend hurricane parties instead.

READ MORE: Hurricane Florence — Everything you need to know about the ‘monster’ storm

“Two years ago, we made hot dogs and sold PBR out of Bar Normandy,” resident Chaz Green said at One Broad, a local restaurant that is now the go-to venue for hurricane parties.

Other grocery stores in the city sold everything from hurricane drinks to chili dogs.

“I’ve watched all the weather and read the local stuff,” another resident said. “I never got the sense that I needed to leave.”

Other bars in North Carolina stayed open on Wednesday night (amid warnings to evacuate) and advertised local beer, pizza and vodka, the Daily Mail reported.

“People don’t have to work the next day because of the hurricane. So they think: ‘Hell, what should we do? We have a day off. Let’s get drunk!'” Jordan Berry, the barman at a local sports bar, told the site.

On Instagram, parenting blogger Chrissy Marie, based in North Carolina, posted a photo of her kids’ hurricane party, complete with bright pink balloons.

“What to do when a hurricane is barreling towards you, school is cancelled for the week, + kids are faaaareaking out?” she wrote on the social media site.

“Throw a hurricane party of course! Complete with balloons to see how hard the wind is blowing. We woke up today and saw the storm is looking less scary! Thinking about those who will be effected (sic) and hoping everyone stays safe.”

WATCH: Dramatic images of Hurricane Florence as seen from space

On Twitter, users wrote or even joked about their hurricane parties.

If you aren’t drinking one of these tonight it’s a problem #HurricaneParty pic.twitter.com/r4DduFflCz — tt (@TylerMTurner) September 13, 2018

READ MORE: ‘Disaster is at the doorstep’ as Hurricane Florence expands as it approaches coast



Alright so boom, I’m having a #HurricaneParty

•We gon listen to Hurricane Chris

•Play Just Dance on YouTube

•Play True American

•Drink (of course)

•Build a Fort in the living room

& more

who wants to come? — David Ruffin JR. (@DdMcNasty) September 12, 2018

Forget the gas stations, what are the lines like at total wine!?! #hurricaneflorence #hurricaneparty #wheresmybooze — Jason Jackson (@jayjack975) September 10, 2018

But not all social media users were fans of the children’s party, in particular. Some called it “tone deaf.”

But why are the comments all “omg so cute”; is she editing them or is everyone just tone-deaf? — Crystal Gibson (@CrystalGibson) September 13, 2018

I am totally and completely over this. I am also very disappointed in brands and companies who continue to reward and perpetuate this type of influencer antics. — Alex (@northstoryCA) September 13, 2018

READ MORE: This is how big Hurricane Florence is. Hint, the eye of the storm is the size of Toronto

But others see the need to keep children distracted in times of distress.

Hurricanes have such a big sprawl that it’s not always necessary or even advisable to evacuate. It’s weird that now I help hurricane dogs full time. But yea, if these folks are in the direct path it’s ludicrous — Nicole Simone (@nicolesimone) September 13, 2018

You make the best of it when you have kids. We hid in the closet when the winds got high and had flash lights and read stories. It’s a part of growing up in that area. — Nicole Simone (@nicolesimone) September 13, 2018

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

Follow @ArtiPatel