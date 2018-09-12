Hurricane Florence downgraded to Category 2 hurricane

Hurricane Florence weakened into a Category 2 hurricane as it moved towards east coast of the United States, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday, but a life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall were still expected.

Florence was located about 520 km east-southeast of Myrtle beach, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 175 km per hour, the Miami, Florida-based weather forecaster said.

The storm is moving toward the northwest at 28 kph, the NHC said.

The center of Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina on Thursday, then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and eastern South Carolina on Thursday night and Friday, the NHC added.