Bobcat spotted in southeast Calgary

A bobcat was spotted roaming the streets of Calgary’s Sundance neighbourhood on Wednesday night.

Video showed the animal strolling past numerous houses in the southeast part of the city around 5 p.m.

“It wasn’t running away. It was just slowly walking away from one yard to the next,” said Kevin Bumphrey, who captured the video.

“He wandered across the street down in front of some other houses,” he said. “I feel like even a regular house cat would probably run away faster than that.”

“It didn’t seem very worried about me being there.”

Bumphrey has lived in Sundance — a neighbourhood close to Fish Creek Provincial Park — for nine years and has seen deer and rabbits in the area, but not bobcats.

“It’s a beautiful animal and it was amazing to see one,” he said. “I’m out in the wilderness, out in the mountains all the time, hiking and camping and things like that — you just never see them.”

His family warned their neighbours to keep their pets inside as a precaution.