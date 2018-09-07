Lynx roaming through central Alberta farmer’s field caught on video

It’s a sight not often seen in this part of Alberta, but a local man captured video of a lynx roaming through a farmer’s field near Pigeon Lake earlier this week.

The video was taken at around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, on the north side of Pigeon Lake.

The large cat can be seen walking just behind a barbed wire fence, alongside the field. The animal walks slowly, then pauses for a moment before carrying on.

READ MORE: Lynx caught on video wailing at each other in Ontario

A lynx is a medium-sized wild cat with a short tail. They’re perhaps most recognizable by the tufts of black hair on the tips of their ears.

Lynx are native to Alberta, but commonly inhabit forested wilderness areas, according to the Canadian Wildlife Federation.

READ MORE: Lynx leaps through trees to chase squirrel near Drayton Valley

As long as they are not disturbed, the cats are generally tolerant of humans.

Pigeon Lake is located about 100 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Related Ontario band captures video of grizzly bear eating moose on side of Alberta highway